Extreme skiing, mountain biking and climbing in remote regions of the globe are among the gripping oofferings in the Banff Mountain Film Festival which visits Buxton Opera House on February 1 and 28, 2024.

Tour director Neil Teasdale said: “Get ready for an inspirational night of adventure from the wildest corners of the planet! With intrepid athletes, spectacular cinematography and a big dose of adrenaline, the Banff Mountain Film Festival stars the best new films from the world’s top adventure filmmakers. Plus, we

guarantee you’ll be inspired to have an adventure of your own as well!”

French mountain biker Killan Bron stars in the film Cross Country which documents his journey across North America.

As well as white-knuckle films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Film highlights include Chronoception in which three skiers and snowboarders follow in the footsteps of Krygyzstan’s nomadic people. Facing wild mountain landscapes, wild weather patterns and wild animals, the trio battle hostile conditions to ski stunning lines down the Tien Shan mountains on the Kyrgzystan-China border.

French mountain biking legend Kilian Bron spends his time travelling the world looking for thrilling routes to ride. The film Cross Country shows him travelling across North America on some of the continent’s most iconic trails. From urban bike life in New York City, to red rock formations in Moab, to dense Canadian forests, Killan embarks on the ultimate ride.

Athletes Rachael Burks and Jessica attempt to follow their dreams and live in a way that is in harmony with the environment by combining a renewable energy sailboard with an Arctic ski expedition in Greenland. The result – shown in the film Going Greenland – is an inspiring and formidable voyage through wild landscapes and seascapes.

Two teams of hobbyist cavers are poised to break records for the longest and deepest caves in Canada. Heart-pounding vertical pits, muddy crawls and underwater squeezes are all shown in the film Subterranean.