Peaky Blinders viewers recognise Peak District location in final episode

Many took to social media to point out the location of a scene where the main character Thomas Shelby stood outside his gypsy caravan.

On Twitter Dr Rachel Marsden said: “If anyone wants to know where Tommy Shelby and his Romani wagon are in the final scenes of Peaky Blinders, it’s in the Peak District, Derbyshire, overlooking Parkhouse Hill and Chrome Hill, nicknamed the Dragon’s Back. A beautiful route worth walking.”

Paul Taylor tweeted: “Nice to see Chrome Hill in the last scenes of Peaky Blinders. A lovely Peak District walk.”

Cillian Murphy filmed his final scenes as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders in the Peak District (photo: BBC/Caryn Manderbach Productions)

The crew behind Peaky Blinders spent a day filming in the Peak District last April, choosing the location because of its spectacular views within easy reach of its Manchester base.

David Mason, head of production for Caryn Mandabach Productions, said: “The greatest challenge we had was getting Tommy’s caravan, and a mountain of film equipment, special fx equipment, and all the crew and cast, (and a horse) up to the top of a rugged hill with no road - and hoping that the weather would be kind, which it was! The spectacular view was worth it!”

Peaky Blinders, which starred Cillian Murphy, focused on a street gang who were notorious in Birmingham in the 1920s and 1930s.

The Peak District has been a popular location for camera crews during the past 12 months.

A scene for the latest Mission:Impossible film involving a replica steam locomotive plunging into Darlton Quarry at Stoney Middleton was shot in August last year. Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise flew in by helicopter to watch the filming of the dramatic spectacle.