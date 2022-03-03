Comedian Susan Calman takes the waters in Buxton during visit for TV show

The latest episode of the hit Channel 5 show, Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out aired on Friday February, 25, and focused on Susan and her trusty camper van ‘Helen Mirren’ visiting the Peak District.

In Buxton she met with Louise Brooks from the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and not only drank the town’s famous water but also went for a dip in the Crescent Hotel spa.

Louise said: “We filmed in July so it feels like a very long time ago now but it was a really good day.

Susan Calman visited Buxton with her trusty van Helen Mirren for an episode of Susan Calman's Grand Day Out

"Susan stayed over in the hotel and then went for a very early morning swim before meeting me at the Pump Room.

"The production team was small but they were all really friendly and it was great to be putting Buxton back on the map."

Before arriving in the town Susan said she had visited before while on tour but was looking forward to being able to explore more.

She said: “It is one of those places that when I got off the train I thought ‘Oh this is a bit lovely’.”

Louise Brooks and Susan Calman in Buxton's Pump Room.

After trying the water Susan was surprised it was warm as she was expecting it to be cooler.

Louise said Susan was very friendly with locals and stopped to chat with people and fussed over dogs which were walking past.

In recent months the town has hosted TV chefs the Hairy Bikers and now Susan and Louise says the reopening of The Crescent is helping to bring a buzz back to the town again.

She said: “I work in the Pump Room and the Visitor Experience and since the boards came down and the hotel has reopened I see so many people stopping to take a look at the amazing building.

"I know for those who live here it’s hard to realise just how much of a tourist destination the town is but people come from all over to explore the Peak District and of course Buxton.