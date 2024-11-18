Festive Fantasia Buxton Community Choir tuning up for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The build up to Christmas has started and for Buxton Community Choir (BCC) rehearsals are in full swing as the choir tunes-up for their main Christmas concert, “Festive Fantasia”, at St John’s church, Buxton on 20th December.

The choir’s Christmas 2024 adventure started last weekend as they performed in Buxton at the bottom of the slopes on Saturday afternoon as part of the Christmas Light Switch on festivities.

They then marched up the hill to The Palace Hotel to sing at the Christmas Market and collected charity donations in support of Ashgate Hospice.

At both events, Led by Musical Director Chris Blackshaw and accompanied on keyboard by Chris Flint, a 30 strong contingent of the choir let the harmonies ring out as they performed a musical set of seasonal songs and traditional carols.

Sopranos Ring Out at The Palace Hotel

Community is at the heart of the choir and BCC provides an open and inclusive place for all adults who want to sing. BCC strive to create fun and take pleasure in seeing members make friends and develop their singing talents through their participation in it. This approach has guided the Buxton Community Choir from strength to strength as a mixed voice choir of 68 singers who, under the direction of Chris Blackshaw, create a well-rounded sound and tremendous harmonies as witnessed in the summer fringe concerts when quoted, “the choir makes and awesome sound”.

The Choir has a busy time ahead with planned concerts out of Buxton at the famous Crooked Spire in Chesterfield on 30th November and at Thornbridge Hall on the 14th December. (Tickets available via the venues)

Christmas is coming, a time where community matters most. In Buxton the choir will perform festive song at several of the local residential homes and at local pubs throughout the run up to their main event.

The excitement builds for the choir as they entertain and prepare for the main concert “Festive Fantasia” a selection of Christmas favourites at St John’s church Buxton, where the acoustics of the building will enhance the sound and harmony of the choir’s voice. The concert is on the 20th December commencing at 19:30 it promises to be a magnificent way to start Your Christmas. Tickets are available for the concert at Buxton Opera House box office and online.