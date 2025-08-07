Fantastic programme for Buxton’s Heritage Open Days festival 2025

There’s something for everyone in this year’s architecture-themed heritage festival, taking place between Friday 12th and Sunday 21st September 2025.

Vision Buxton is delighted to announce a jam-packed programme with something for everyone, including open days, talks, walks, trails, crafts, an exhibition and a quiz.

The national theme of this year’s festival is ‘architecture’ so Buxton has much to offer! Many of the talks and activities follow the theme, like the new-for-this-year guided walk around some of the town’s ‘difficult buildings’ with Buxton-based architect, Kate Dickson of Creative Heritage Consultants Ltd.

In addition, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust host a quiz on Buxton’s buildings – how well do you really know the town?; two afternoons of family craft activities in The Pump Room; and a town trail which will lead you see architectural details from different historic periods – maps will be available from The Pump Room throughout the festival.

Venues opening their doors for ‘open days’, include Trinity Church, St John’s Church, Christ Church Burbage, the Crescent Assembly Rooms and Buxton Opera House, plus, for the first time, Buxton Freemasons are opening Freemason Hall on George Street for the public to look round.

“Buxton Freemasons have supported the local community since the formation of Freemasonry in Buxton and the High Peak over 150 years ago. We’re delighted to be able open up our doors to the public during the Heritage Open Days festival and to share its history, community service and its achievements.”

Henry Kukiewicz, Buxton Freemasons

Nestlé Waters and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust offer their guided walk around Lightwood again, to share the latest information on their conservation and land management work: a must for anyone interested in the flora, fauna and heritage of the site; and Buxton Museum & Art Gallery offers another special pop-up exhibition, this time at their temporary home of Buxton Library on Kent’s Bank Road, where you can handle some real local artefacts, ask questions to the museum team, and say hello to the famous Buxton bear!

The talks programme offers a number of architecture-themed talks including two which may be of great interest to local residents: the first by the new owner of Peak Buildings on Terrace Road, Nirad Solanki of Solanki Holdings, who will speak on ‘breathing new life into heritage architecture’. The second is on the Revitalising Buxton project (the redevelopment of the Spring Gardens area), given by Keith Hamilton, an architect involved with project.

The festival welcomes two further organisations for the first time, Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, whose volunteers are giving a talk on their Buildings at Risk project; and Buxton Lime, who offer a talk on Tunstead Quarry by archivist, Frank Emerson.

In addition, Simon Fussell of Buxton Civic Association gives a talk at Poole’s Cavern Visitor Centre about BCA’s efforts to restore the Market Place fountain; Trevor Gilman of Buxton Local History Society will speak about the architectural features of Buxton Opera House; and Netta Christie of Discover Buxton will give a talk on brothers Micah and James Salt, highlighting the important contributions they made to the town. Finally, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust hosts Richard Tuffrey MBE, will speak about the restoration of the Grade I-listed Buxton Crescent, the Natural Baths and The Pump Room.

All events in the HOD festival (12-21 September) are free, although donations are welcome, and those with limited spaces, such as the guided walks and the quiz, require booking.

See the full programme, including details of how to book, on the Visit Buxton website at www.visitbuxton.co.uk/heritage-open-days-2025/.

A festival leaflet, designed and printed by Higher Buxton business, PrintExpress, will be available from the Buxton Visitor Centre in the Pump Room, amongst other locations in the town.

Coordination of the programme and promotion of the festival in Buxton by Vision Buxton is supported by a grant from Tarmac Tunstead’s Community Fund.