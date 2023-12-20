Famous Belly Dancer at New Mills Art Theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fatima, the ultimate panto Dame, is appearing in New Mills Art Theatre’s production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.
In early January, along with the rest of the cast and Ali Baba’s well-fed camel, she will be back on stage to achieve panto perfection for opening night in February.
Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves will be showing on February 2, 3, 4 and 9, and 10, 2024, at New Mills Art Theatre, Jodrell Street, SK22 3HJ.
Tickets: http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime (Booking fees apply).
Evening Performances at 7.15pm: Friday 2, Friday 9, Saturday 10 February 2024.
Matinee Performances at 2.15pm: Saturday 3, Sunday 4, Saturday 10 February (Matinees sell out very quickly).
Adults £14 - Under 16's £12 - Boxes (4 x seats) £60 Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Booking fees will not apply to any tickets purchased from the Art Theatre Box Office. Tel: 07983 344 862 or email: [email protected] or call in at the Art Theatre Box Office on Sunday 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th January 2024 between 1pm and 4pm
Fatima and the entire cast wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and look forward to welcoming you all to the world of pantomime at New Mills Art Theatre.