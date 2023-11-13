Famous and inspiring women of Derbyshire are being celebrated through song, music and dance in Buxton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the community have been coming together each week for a project called Resonate, led by Mad Hatters Music and REC Youth Drama.
They’ve been finding out more about the fantastically, fabulous women in our county and have devised a series of dramatic scenes using song and dance to celebrate their histories.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Short performances will be taking place in the Pump Room on Sunday 19 November 2023, at 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm and are free to attend.
The project aims to raise awareness of Derbyshire women from the past and present.
Clare O’Neill, Resonate’s musical director, says the focus is not just on famous people, ‘it’s been amazing to learn about the well-known women of this county, but also to find out more about those that aren’t such big names. The striking shoemakers of Eyam were incredible, and it’s been interesting to discover more about those who’ve perhaps got a bit forgotten. Alongside this, we’ve been discussing the women in our own personal families. It’s really got everyone talking about their relatives and appreciating our heritage.’
People of all ages have been taking part. One of the school children involved says it’s made her appreciate where she lives “we’ve been talking about things that are around us in Derbyshire, which is really cool. One of my friend’s teachers from primary school swam in the Olympics, which is amazing.’
Advertisement
The project has been created as part of the ‘Buxton Our Street’ Cultural Programme, which aims to bring art and events to Buxton’s High Steet. It’s funded by Historic England and supported by High Peak Borough Council.
To find out more visit buxtonourstreet.co.uk.