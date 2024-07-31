Family tennis for the summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tennis in the High Peak

The long summer holidays are now here. New Mills Tennis Club have a full programme on offer including social, team tennis and a comprehensive junior and adult coaching programme.

The club is very inclusive and encourages those new to the game or players who have not picked up a racket for a while.

Membership rates are reasonable and allow unlimited tennis on brand new all-weather courts.