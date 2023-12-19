Dove Holes Community Hub and Over 60s Club
The Club was originally formed as a social venue for local residents but has now expanded to include people outside Dove Holes and all age groups, and new members are always welcome.
Are you looking for somewhere to go and meet new people and socialise? Why not come along on a Tuesday afternoon between 1.30pm and 4.00pm to our ‘Tuesday Club', where you can enjoy coffee and a chat or take part in games or other activities? Or, if you like ballroom dancing, there is a fortnightly session on a Monday afternoon.
Perhaps you belong to a community group looking for a venue to hire? The Hall, which has a kitchen, disabled access and facilities plus ample parking, can accommodate up to 45 people.
It can also be hired for private events, for example children’s birthday parties – there is a children’s playground adjacent to the hall and space for setting up a bouncy castle.
Hire for group activities such as dance, exercise classes, hobby groups etc welcome.
The hall has a Performing Rights licence and full Public Liability cover.
The present charge is £11 per hour, which includes heating and use of the kitchen. All income is used for the upkeep of the Hall.
We are located opposite the Mountain Rescue Centre in Dove Holes.
For further details of either the Over Sixties Club or for hire of the hall please contact Joan on 07721 184397, Tanika (evenings only) on 07928 286879 or email [email protected].