We are a volunteer run organisation aiming to provide a venue for local people and groups.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Club was originally formed as a social venue for local residents but has now expanded to include people outside Dove Holes and all age groups, and new members are always welcome.

Are you looking for somewhere to go and meet new people and socialise? Why not come along on a Tuesday afternoon between 1.30pm and 4.00pm to our ‘Tuesday Club', where you can enjoy coffee and a chat or take part in games or other activities? Or, if you like ballroom dancing, there is a fortnightly session on a Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps you belong to a community group looking for a venue to hire? The Hall, which has a kitchen, disabled access and facilities plus ample parking, can accommodate up to 45 people.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

It can also be hired for private events, for example children’s birthday parties – there is a children’s playground adjacent to the hall and space for setting up a bouncy castle.

Hire for group activities such as dance, exercise classes, hobby groups etc welcome.

The hall has a Performing Rights licence and full Public Liability cover.

Advertisement

The present charge is £11 per hour, which includes heating and use of the kitchen. All income is used for the upkeep of the Hall.

Advertisement

We are located opposite the Mountain Rescue Centre in Dove Holes.