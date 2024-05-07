Derbyshire Open Arts 2024: beautiful art in Derbyshire places

Why not combine getting out into the countryside and enjoy viewing art at the same time! Derbyshire Open Arts is the perfect excuse to explore this beautiful county, visit inspiring workspaces, talk to artists and have the opportunity to buy an original piece of art. The 18th annual event will showcase 200 artists over the Whit Bank holiday 25th -27th May 2024.