Derbyshire Open Arts 2024: beautiful art in Derbyshire places
Why not combine getting out into the countryside and enjoy viewing art at the same time! Derbyshire Open Arts is the perfect excuse to explore this beautiful county, visit inspiring workspaces, talk to artists and have the opportunity to buy an original piece of art. The 18th annual event will showcase 200 artists over the Whit Bank holiday 25th -27th May 2024.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘open studio’ style event is free to visit, and with 61 venues throughout Derby and Derbyshire, there are plenty to choose from.
Artists will open their own studios or group together in village halls etc. to display the best of their talents.
Many will be demonstrating their skills, ranging from painting and drawing to glass making, textile work, ceramics and jewellery making.
For full details visit: www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk where you can download a brochure, view the map and create your own personalised trail.
There are suggested routes and details about all the artists taking part.
You can pick up a physical brochure, in libraries, cafes, schools etc. in Derbyshire and surrounding counties.