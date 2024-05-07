Derbyshire climber fundraising for Arabic teacher in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two weeks ago Enas contacted Roisin asking for her help. They'd been in touch quite a few times over the past few months, the last message from Enas sharing that her sister, brother and all her nieces and nephews had been killed in an air strike.

Reflecting on this, Roisin shared: "Losing so many family members is pain I can't even begin to imagine. It breaks my heart. Enas was such a lovely teacher. We used to meet weekly on Skype and Enas would teach me basic Arabic.

"In the daytime Enas taught primary school children, so I always loved getting lots of encouragement from Enas as if I was one of the children in her class.

"Sometimes our calls would be cut short as Enas would experience a power cut, with limited energy allowed into Gaza even before the current escalation."

So she could set up the fundraiser, Roisin asked Enas to send a short summary of her and Moez's situation, including why Moez needs urgent medical care. Enas shared the following message with Roisin:

Salam from Gaza!

It is always said that the first year of marriage is the happiest ever.

But this is NOT in Gaza; as all days are dark.

Let me tell you the story,

My husband Moez, 30 years, is a teacher from Gaza. We got married last August and moved to our new house with lots of nice dreams.

Last year, he had an operation on his shoulder after being dislocated many times.

He was supposed to go back to Egypt for an important check up four months ago. Unfortunately, it is not possible due to the terrible situation here in Gaza.

Our beautiful house was suddenly bombed and we lost everything, including our loved ones. My father in law died from his injuries and I’ve lost my brother, sister, nieces and nephews.

Moez, my husband miraculously came out from under the rubble with severe complications.

We have been waiting for his medical referral but waiting at such a critical time is very difficult. Travel, even when it’s urgent, costs too much which is not possible for a man who lost his house, job, dreams, beloved people and all of what he has.

So far, over £850 has been raised for Enas and Moez.

Roisin continued: "I have been overwhelmed by the kindness of people in Derbyshire and further afield wanting to help Enas and Moez.

"As well as donating people have also been sharing messages of support which I have been passing on to Enas.

"Over the next few weeks I will be doing all I can to try and help Enas' fundraiser reach as many people as possible, so we can give Moez the best chance of getting care for his shoulder and stopping him from losing movement in his hand."