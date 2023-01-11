Dementia Singing Cafe in Buxton
A free singing group for people living with dementia is welcoming new members.
During term time every Wednesday from 10 to 12 at Buxton Community Church, there is a singing group designed for people living with dementia and their carer or family member. There is a small car park at the back of the church and with easy access.
This group is run by music therapist Chier Morris with volunteers and sponsored by Buxton Community Church. For more information please visit the group’s webiste: www.buxtonmusictherapy.co.uk/dementiasingingcafe