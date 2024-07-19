Creative Peaks launches a genre-defying programme of summer concerts in the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The boundary-pushing music and arts organisation has curated a line-up of world, experimental, electronic, folk and contemporary music to take place at the Watts Russell Arms from June through to September.

The series of summer concerts is an exciting new initiative from Creative Peaks; an Arts Council funded music and arts organisation which seeks to explore the connections between creativity and the natural world. The programme brings together musicians and creatives from far and wide and is a multicultural celebration of the rich and varied musical landscape of the UK and beyond. Ranging from the mysterious and mesmerising voices of Ukraine, to folk-infused spiritual jazz… from traditional English and Irish folk, to funky electronic musical mash-ups, the series culminates in a full day event on Saturday 14th September and offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in nature, contemporary music and the arts.

Highlights include performances from Awen Ensemble, Leeds-based alternative folk-jazz collective, Northern Resonance, a highly-acclaimed Scandinavian string trio, and Sijya, a hotly-tipped composer, producer and graphic artist coming all the way from New Delhi’s alternative music scene, who layers different textures and vocals to create atmospheric, dreamlike expressions. Plus many more!

“It’s so important that creative thinkers have a platform to express themselves and we’re trying to create a space where that can happen,” said Josh Elliott, founder and director of Creative Peaks. “We want to give artists the freedom to push boundaries and find inspiration… In a world where mainstream artists dominate, it’s hard to find artists who are taking risks and being true to themselves.”

Seikou Susso performing on the Geodome stage

The series of concerts will take place outdoors (weather permitting) in the grounds of the Watts Russell Arms, either on a custom-built dome stage or in the beautiful terraced gardens. Attendees can sit or stand around fire pits and let the music wash over them whilst taking in the natural beauty of the Peak District setting. There will also be some delicious home-cooked vegan food available to purchase from the bar.

The full concert listing can be found on the Creative Peaks website www.creativepeaks.art

Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/creative-peaks-52251033733