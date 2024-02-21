Crafting Connections: Monthly Meet and Make workshops bring Buxton together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tara from Babbling Vagabonds and organiser of the Meet and Make sessions, emphasized the joy and sense of community that these workshops foster, stating, "Crafting together isn't just about making things; it's about a shared experience and the satisfaction of creating something with your own hands. We're thrilled to provide a space where people can come together, connect, and have fun while expressing their creativity."

Supported by The National Lottery Community Fund, these workshops are completely free to attend. To secure your spot, simply register your interest in advance by emailing us at [email protected] or sending a message to 07970 118 830.

Event Details:

Participants exploring their creativity

St Anne's Community Centre, Hardwick Room, Hardwick Square West, Buxton, SK17 6PX

Dates and Times:

Thursday, February 29th, 7-9pm

Thursday, March 28th, 7-9pm

Thursday, April 25th, 7-9pm

Thursday, May 23rd, 7-pm

She adds, "Life can be hectic, and we understand that. That's why we encourage attendees to join us whenever they can and let their creativity flourish at their own pace."

“Workshops are designed for both adults and older children aged 12 and above," Tara continues. "And mark your calendars for a family open session on Wednesday, April 10th, from 10am to 12pm during the Easter holidays.”

Don't miss out on this fun opportunity. We can't wait to welcome you!