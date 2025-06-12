Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Buxton

The RSPCA will be holding its Annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers in Buxton are invited to join in the celebrations.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been organised by the RSPCA, SE Cheshire and Buxton Branch and will run on Saturday, June 14 from 1pm until 4pm.

They will be hosting a fabulous, family friendly fun day full of entertainment to help raise vital funds for the branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Fun Day event is a dog show with a host of categories including: best rescue, best trick and dog the judge would like to take home.

One Fun Day

The event will be at Pavillion Gardens, Buxton, ,and as well as a dog show there will be stalls and a tombola.

Families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Daywhich will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event at Buxton is one to remember

A spokesperson for the branch said: “There will be lots of activities for the whole family including a tombola, stalls and a dog show.

“We hope animal lovers and supporters old and new will come along to the event which will raise funds to help the animals in our branch care.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch Facebook page for more information.

The One Fun Day will be held at Pavilion Gardens, Buxton , SK176BE