The Thornbridge Estate will be celebrating the King’s Coronation with a garden party weekend of family fun. Visitors are being invited to wear red, white and blue and to join in the Coronation Garden Party starting on Saturday 6th May with live coverage of the ceremony in their Quackers café from 10am.

An outside bar will be serving Thornbridge Beer, Thornbridge Estate G&T’s and Pimms as well as ice cream and some delicious homemade royal-themed specials to keep everyone who is celebrating the occasion fully refreshed.

Kids can enjoy lawn games, and there will be a royal trail in the enchanting gardens as well as the Meet the Animals area, which will be open all bank holiday weekend as usual.

Coronation Garden Party Weekend

On Sunday 7th Thornbridge Smallholding will be serving hot roast pork sandwiches alongside an outside Thornbridge Brewery Bar and Belper Brass Band will also be performing between 2-4pm outside the café. There is free parking and access to Quackers Café and Meet the Animals is also free.

The Coronation Garden Party is accessible via garden entry (as is the kids garden trail) which if booked online offers a 20% discount (£5.20 adults and £2.40 for children). Entry at full price is available on the day. Dogs on leads are welcome and the estate is set to be open to members of the public between 10am-4pm

