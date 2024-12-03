Community choir High Peak Singers give their winter charity concert this December

Join High Peak Singers at All Saints’ Church, Glossop this Saturday, December 7th, for an uplifting concert full of joyful festive music, performed under the direction of conductor Hannah Brine.

The concert is given in aid of Blythe House Hospice, a local charity providing support for patients and families affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

Hannah says; "I’m so proud of this choir and how far we have come on our musical journey! They are sounding lovely, even if I do say so myself”.

The choir will be singing a range of traditional and contemporary winter songs, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're a fan of classic Christmas melodies or looking for something fresh and festive, you can look forward to an evening filled with festive spirit and community joy.

High Peak Singers, Saturday 7th December, 5pmplaceholder image
High Peak Singers, Saturday 7th December, 5pm

High Peak Singers ‘Glow’, Saturday December 7th at 5pm.

Tickets https://www.highpeaksingers.uk/shop/glow/

Conducted by Hannah BrinePianist Ed Simpson

About High Peak Singers High Peak Singers is a non-auditioned community choir, formed in April 2022 by Hannah Brine. We have around 50 members and sing a range of styles of music. New members are always welcome at the start of each term.

www.highpeaksingers.uk

