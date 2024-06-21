Community art takes flight at Buxton Festival Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the vibrant Buxton Festival Fringe, we are delighted to announce a special one-day exhibition, "My Heart Has Wings And It Can Fly." It showcases an array of art made by the community and will take place on Saturday July 6th 10-4 in The Pump Room opposite The Crescent.

Tara from Babbling Vagabonds, an organiser of the event, said, "This exhibition is a testament to the creativity and resilience of our community. 'My Heart Has Wings and It Can Fly' symbolizes the dreams and aspirations that art can bring to life. We are very excited to present everyone’s artwork and it’s been a real privilege to work with our local community."

This exhibition celebrates the power of art to uplift and inspire, featuring works from a wide range of participants. Each piece tells a story, reflecting the theme of hope, freedom, and the boundless spirit of creativity.

“It’s been a fantastic experience for me.” Said Sam, a member of the Meet and Make group. “As someone who has a very busy life and juggles demanding work and a young family, the opportunity to just sit around a table with a friendly bunch of people and make something for fun is a much needed space.”

