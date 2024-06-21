Community art takes flight at Buxton Festival Fringe
Tara from Babbling Vagabonds, an organiser of the event, said, "This exhibition is a testament to the creativity and resilience of our community. 'My Heart Has Wings and It Can Fly' symbolizes the dreams and aspirations that art can bring to life. We are very excited to present everyone’s artwork and it’s been a real privilege to work with our local community."
This exhibition celebrates the power of art to uplift and inspire, featuring works from a wide range of participants. Each piece tells a story, reflecting the theme of hope, freedom, and the boundless spirit of creativity.
“It’s been a fantastic experience for me.” Said Sam, a member of the Meet and Make group. “As someone who has a very busy life and juggles demanding work and a young family, the opportunity to just sit around a table with a friendly bunch of people and make something for fun is a much needed space.”
Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to add to the artwork by creating and decorating their own paper heart. This event is free and open to the public, thanks to the generous support of The National Lottery Community Fund. Join us to create, connect and celebrate the arts.
