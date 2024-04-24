Combs Open Day on Saturday May 4
Come and experience Combs at our Open day afternoon. Try sailing, paddle boarding or canoeing free. Meet members and ask questions.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Open Day is on Saturday 4th May, 1pm to 5pm for all ages, 8 and upwards.
Join us to try out…..Dinghy Sailing, Paddle boarding, Canoeing.
Our friendly club invites you to join us at any time during the afternoon.
Go out in a dinghy with one of our experienced sailors. Try out a paddleboard or sit-on canoe. Talk to our members, ask questions and have a cup of tea and a slice of cake.
Just come along to see what we do, or just eat cake!
If you’d like to try dinghy sailing, we provide a buoyancy aid, just bring clothing to suit the weather and maybe shoes you can change into, that might get damp.
If you want to try paddling, have a change of clothes and some shoes that will get wet.
Looking forward to seeing you.