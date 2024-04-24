Combs Open Day on Saturday May 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Open Day is on Saturday 4th May, 1pm to 5pm for all ages, 8 and upwards.

Join us to try out…..Dinghy Sailing, Paddle boarding, Canoeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our friendly club invites you to join us at any time during the afternoon.

Combs open day

Go out in a dinghy with one of our experienced sailors. Try out a paddleboard or sit-on canoe. Talk to our members, ask questions and have a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Just come along to see what we do, or just eat cake!

If you’d like to try dinghy sailing, we provide a buoyancy aid, just bring clothing to suit the weather and maybe shoes you can change into, that might get damp.

If you want to try paddling, have a change of clothes and some shoes that will get wet.