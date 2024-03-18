Combs Brownies annual Easter sale
Admission to the event is free and it takes place in March.
Combs Brownies annual Easter sale, with cream teas, takes place on Saturday 23rd March, at 2pm, at Town End Methodist Church, Chapel-en-le-Frith.
There will be lots of stalls including cakes, tombolas, quiz, competitions, toys, books, plants, and bric-a-brac.
Admission is free and the event helps to fund the many and varied activities the Brownies will be enjoying this year.
Contact details to donate to the sale, volunteer, or to register a child to join are: 01298 812053 (Unit Leader)