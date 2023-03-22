The Combs Brownies Annual Easter Sale, with cream teas, takes place on Saturday 25th March at 2pm at Town End Methodist Church, Chapel-en-le-Frith.There will be lots of stalls including cakes, tombolas, quiz, competitions, toys, books, plants, bric-a-brac etc. Admission to the sale is free and the event helps towards the funding of the summer programme.The Brownies are also hoping to find adult volunteers to join the team as leaders. Contact details: 01298 812053 (Unit Leader)