Chatsworth Family Festival returns for second year to kick-off summer of outdoor activities

Following a successful debut in 2024, the Chatsworth Family Festival returns to the historic garden for its second year this May half-term, promising three days of creativity, connection and family fun.

Running from Friday 30th May until Sunday 1st June, the festival kicks off an exciting start to summer at Chatsworth, with the popular Garden & Plant Fair set to follow just a week later (Friday 6th June until Sunday 8th June) celebrating all things horticulture.

The Family Festival is designed to spark the imagination of visitors young and old, with a rich schedule of author workshops, live performances, music, circus skills, nature discovery and creative craft sessions – included at no extra cost with all tickets.

On Friday 30th May, Hannah Ormandy, author of the Emotion Explorers series, will lead fun interactive workshops throughout the day which aim to help children understand and express their emotions through storytelling and art.

Day two of the festival will see acclaimed author Bethan Woollvin take centre stage, delivering sessions based on her joyful new book, “These Are My Rocks’. Children’s author Lydia Monks will round off the festival on the final day by introducing her latest non-fiction children’s book about the wives of Henry VIII, with three sessions throughout the day.

Elsewhere, the Big Top Tent will host four dazzling circus performances each day, alongside workshops where aspiring circus enthusiasts of all ages can learn to juggle, hula hoop and walk the tightwire.

For theatre fans, live performances of The Wind in the Willows will be staged on Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 2pm and 4pm near the Emperor Fountain, offering a magical retelling of a timeless classic.

Families can also join the Chatsworth floristry team to create seasonal floral crafts in the Rose Garden and Serpent Terrace, whilst the Into Wilderness team will lead bushcraft, archery and forest bathing sessions from their home on the Serpentine Grass.

Sheffield-based performers Concerteenies will bring music and storytelling to life during pop-up workshops. Sporty youngsters can take part in the Mini Olympics on Salisbury Lawn, while budding musicians flex their talents at energetic drumming workshops.

All festival activities are included free with entry to the garden and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

As part of a commitment to make Chatsworth more accessible for families, the price of Family Friends Memberships has been reduced this year. Members enjoy unlimited visits to the house, garden, farmyard and playground during open season, as well as complimentary parking, and tickets to the most popular events, including Christmas at Chatsworth, the Christmas market and the Chatsworth Country Fair.

Memberships can be bought online and all income from memberships and ticket sales goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust charity, to help maintain the house, garden, farmyard and collection.

Chatsworth is also continuing to offer Universal Credit tickets, which are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for children. They include access to the house, garden and farmyard. Full details are available on the Chatsworth website.

Following the festival, Chatsworth turns its attention to nature and gardening with the return of the much-loved Garden & Plant Fair. Taking place Friday 6th – Sunday 8th June, the event is a must for gardening enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Visitors can explore an impressive range of stalls from leading nurseries and plant growers, offering rare and specialist varieties alongside gardening tools, accessories and seasonal produce.

Expert horticulturists will be on hand to share advice and inspiration, with talks and demonstrations available throughout the weekend, as well as live music and great food.

Visitors can also enjoy tours of the historic greenhouses, Kitchen Garden, Belvedere and the wider garden, led by Chatsworth’s experienced garden team.

The event is set in the heart of the historic garden, making it a truly immersive experience for those seeking to reconnect with nature, with entry included with all tickets that include the garden.

Emma Flack, Head of Visitor Experience at Chatsworth, said:

“Chatsworth has always been a place for families to come together, and we’ve put a huge amount of care into planning this summer’s events. After the wonderful response to last year’s Family Festival and Garden & Plant Fair, we’re excited to offer an even bigger and better line-up of activities for all ages to enjoy.

“Whether it’s mastering the art of tightwire walking or picking up expert growing tips, we hope every visitor finds something to spark their imagination and put a smile on their face.”

For more information and tickets please visit the events’ respective websites:

Garden & Plant Fair: www.chatsworth.org/events/garden-and-plant-fair/