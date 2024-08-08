Chatsworth Country Fair returns for another spectacular year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chatsworth has announced the return of its much-loved Country Fair, which is set to take place from Friday 30 August - Sunday 1 September attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chatsworth has announced the return of its much-loved Country Fair, which is set to take place from Friday 30 August - Sunday 1 September attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond.

One of England’s most spectacular outdoor events, this year’s Country Fair will see three action-packed days of entertainment return to the Derbyshire countryside, with tens of thousands of visitors set to enjoy a weekend of family entertainment, inspirational cookery masterclasses, locally produced food, shopping and the opportunity to try many different rural pursuits under expert guidance. Attending this year as Country Fair Presidents are TV personalities Kelvin and Liz Fletcher, of popular farming show Fletcher’s Family Farm. As farmers themselves, they are the perfect advocates for the enjoyment of country living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Country Fair will welcome the world-famous Ukrainian Cossack Stunt Team to headline the Grand Ring lineup, thrilling visitors with their daredevil horseback stunts. Mass hot air balloon ascents, aeroplane aerobatics, motorcycle stunt displays, mounted games, commercial and vintage vehicle parades, military bands and the Parachute Display Team are also among the wide variety of entertainment for audiences to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher - 2024 Country Fair Presidents

Renowned chefs Ainsley Harriott MBE, James Martin and Nadiya Hussain MBE will host live cookery demonstrations, alongside acclaimed chefs from across Derbyshire and the Peak District who will be showcasing dishes that champion locally sourced seasonal produce. Visitors will be able to sample some of the highest quality food and drink from local producers as they explore the Fine Food Village. Ainsley, James and Nadiya will all be holding book signings, in addition to guests Alan Titchmarsh, Kelvin and Liz Fletcher, and Arthur Parkinson, author of Chicken Boy and Planting a Paradise.

Highlights for families include the vintage funfair, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline and pony rides, as well as the opportunity to try archery, fly-fishing, clay-pigeon shooting, have-a-go dog agility and a Family Fun Dog Show.

When it’s time to take a break from the action, the Fine Food Village offers opportunities to sample and buy artisan produce, and the shopping village provides over 250 different stalls, with the chance to browse homeware, clothing, accessories and gifts from talented local makers as well as Peak District based businesses, and Chatsworth’s Farm Shop and gift shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organiser, Sarah Green, commented: “We love seeing friends and families come together each year to enjoy the Country Fair. We’re delighted to be welcoming Kelvin and Liz Fletcher as Presidents, alongside the Ukrainian Cossacks and renowned chef Ainsley Harriott, who is making his very first appearance at the fair.”

For more information about the programme of events for 2024, please visit the website here.

Tickets are priced at £32.50 per adult, and children aged 15 years and under are admitted for free. To book tickets to this year’s event, please visit here.