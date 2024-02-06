Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack and the Beanstalk is on at Chapel Playhouse in the evenings on Friday 9th, Saturday 10th, and Friday 16th, Saturday 17th February at 7.30pm; with matinee performances on Saturday 10th, Sunday 11th, and Saturday 17th at 2pm.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapel-players.

Chapel Players' show is a traditional panto with everything you’d expect; plenty of laughs, songs and dancing, a pantomime cow called Daisy, and most importantly, lots of audience participation!

Amber Brocklehurst and Alan Tolley as Simon and Dame Trot

It’s the classic story – a spell is cast on brave Jack Trot, to trick him into selling his cow for a bag of beans.

But more magic from Edena the eco-fairy makes the beanstalk grow, and Jack climbs it to take on the Giant, his evil henchman, Slimeball, and their bunch of wicked cockroaches. With the help of his mum, Dame Trot, and his not-so-brave friend Simon, they do their best to rescue the feisty Princess Demelza.

Daisy the Cow somehow finds herself in the Giant’s castle too which takes a bit more magic, as it’s not easy to climb a beanstalk using hooves.

“It’s been great to see everyone’s hard work coming together over the past couple of weeks of rehearsals” says co-director, Gill Fotherby.

“We’ve got a really talented cast, including some of our younger members taking on main parts, and they’ve really put the effort in”.

It’s the first time directing a panto for the other half of the production team, Bec Perkins. “I’ve been in more pantos than I can count, but directing is a totally different experience” she says.