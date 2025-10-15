Chapel Players bring a classic sitcom to the stage

Yvette (Amber Brocklehurst), Edith (Charlie Weatherly), Rene (Alan Tolley) and Mimi (Katelyn Tolley)

Chapel Players are heading back to wartime France in their latest production, ’Allo ’Allo 2: The Camembert Caper. It’s based on the hugely popular TV comedy series, by the same team of writers, and ticket sales have been so positive, the society’s added an extra performance, on Thursday 23rd October (ticket details below).

This production is a sequel to the popular stage version of ’Allo ’Allo (which Chapel Players performed in 2007) and continues the adventures of reluctant resistance hero and harassed café owner, René Artois (played by Alan Tolley), in German-occupied wartime France.

Still trying to repatriate a pair of British airmen, René, his wife Edith (Charlie Weatherly), and their café waitresses, Mimi (Katelyn Tolley) and Yvette (Amber Brocklehurst), are embroiled in yet another complicated and life-threatening scheme. General Von Klinkerhoffen (Howard Varney) demands a fortune in francs in recompense for the loss of the infamous painting of ‘The Fallen Madonna With The Big Boobies’, and René is expected to come up with the cash.

But nothing is ever easy. The local undertaker, Monsieur Alphonse (John Gilberthorpe), is making advances on Edith. René’s mother-in-law, Fanny (Cath Marsland), objects to the radio used to communicate with London being hidden under her bed. No one can understand what Officer Crabtree (the British agent disguised as a policeman – played by Joe Hall) is saying. Michelle of the Resistance (Louise Saul) has a series of increasingly hare-brained proposals. Herr Flick of the Gestapo (Ben Cook), Colonel Von Strohm (Paul Adam) and Captain Geering (Harry Goddard) all have their own plans to get hold of the money, and Lieutenant Gruber (James Sweetman) still wants to take René away for a ride in his little tank … The cash, a set of forged notes, and a bomb all end up hidden in identical camembert cheeses. What could possibly go wrong?

The Chapel Players 'Allo 'Allo 2 cast

Performances take place on Friday 17th, Saturday 18th, and Thursday 23rd, Friday 24th, and Saturday 25th October 2025 at Chapel Playhouse. Doors open at 7pm, curtain up at 7.45pm. Limited tickets remaining – available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapel-players