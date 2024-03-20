Change the lives of deaf people by walking your dog at Lyme Park this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great British Dog Walk for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is back at Lyme Park this spring!

Hearing loss is rising. This invisible disability has devastating impacts on people’s safety and mental health. Take part in this 4km or 8km sponsored dog walk and raise funds to train more incredible hearing dogs who alert to life-saving and important sounds and break down social barriers for deaf people.

Sign up online today to save £3 off the full ticket price and you’ll receive a FREE dog bandana, and every penny you raise will help deaf people to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life. Parking is included in the ticket price and you will be directed to the Great British Dog Walk registration area on arrival at Lyme Park.

The group walk starts at 10am which fun dog agility available both before and after the walk. If you would prefer not to walk with the main group, then please come and start when you are ready at any time whilst registration is open – between 9.30am and 10.30am.

The terrain at Lyme is challenging, meaning this walk isn't suitable for those with restricted mobility.