Celebration of PRIDE in New MIlls

The Rock Mill Centre and Milestone Studios in New Mills are joining together to highlight and celebrate PRIDE month in June with the event "I have always been becoming who I am right now," a celebration of and solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title is a quote by Johnny Blazes, an educator, performer, and creator whose work centres on co-creating a more liberated, more joyful world through the imaginative potential of art. Blazes asks us to consider that identity is not fixed – that for many of us, our identity and the language we use to describe it will change over time. We are constantly learning, evolving and understanding more about ourselves and others.

“Instead of ‘I’ve always been this way,’ I think: ‘I have always been becoming who I am right now.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an art exhibition at The Rock Mill from 30th May to 26th June, and another exhibition featuring a range of queer artists at Milestone Studios from 13th June to 26th June.

PRIDE in New Mills

The highlight of the month will be a celebration day on 14th June. From 2-5pm, family craft activities will take place at Milestone Studios. Join us in creating domestic Drag Queens, Glamour Kings, and Outrageous Cutlery with wooden spoon puppets. There will be colour, sequins, sparklies, fabulous fabrics, and ridiculous hair. Come along and make your own fantastic character. Materials and help are provided for free.

You can also make a friendship bracelet with Fields to Fabrics' assistance. Create a bracelet and gift it to an old or new friend. Additionally, we will be making bunting to decorate our evening activities at the Rock Mill Centre.

From 7-9pm, enjoy a night of poetry, performance, and fun (with a bar). Just turn up and join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations will go to Forward CIC in Stockport, an organisation that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, friends, and allies through a wide range of community-led activities designed to reduce isolation and foster connection.

We hope you can join us to celebrate PRIDE month and have a fabulous time with family and friends.

Check each venue's page for opening hours:

For further information, contact Milestone Studios or the Rock Mill Centre.