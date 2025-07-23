Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week in Derbyshire at free family-friendly events - including picnics and parties

Families across Derbyshire are invited to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2025 at free, inclusive and family-friendly events, kicking off with a special family picnic at Bolsover Castle on Friday, August 1.

Following last year’s very popular events across the county, English Heritage is offering free access to Bolsover Castle again for anyone attending the opening event, providing a beautiful setting for families from across the county to come together and celebrate their breastfeeding achievements, access breastfeeding peer support, and to hear a little about the free breastfeeding support on offer to everyone in Derbyshire through the Breastfeeding Network

Events are running daily from August 1 to August 7 at various venues, ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale events.

“We’re really grateful to the team at Bolsover Castle and English Heritage for welcoming everyone back for a picnic to mark World Breastfeeding Week again this year. This is one of nine events that the Breastfeeding Network are running across the county.” says Catherine Hine, Breastfeeding Network CEO.

“They’re a popular opportunity for mums and families to meet fellow parents, and to find out about the trusted information and support that we offer free-of-charge to all families who need it. Perhaps you’d like to find out more about our award-winning volunteering opportunities with BfN in Derbyshire, meet some of the other key people who work in maternity health in Derbyshire or simply grab some food and celebrate with us? Whether you’ve been before or you’re a family interested in finding out more about BfN for the first time, you’re very welcome. We’re expecting to see siblings and teddies too!”

Where to find the events:

Friday, 1st August, 10.30am-12.30pm

Picnic at Bolsover Castle

Friday, 1st August, 10am-11.30am

Party at Hilton Mease Pavilion

Saturday, 2nd August, 10am-11.30am

Brunch at Swarkestone Nursery

Sunday, 3rd August, 10am-11.30am

Picnic at Ashbourne Recreation Ground

Monday, 4th August, 10am-11.30am

Support drop-in session at Long Eaton Health Centre

Monday, 4th August, 11.30am-1pm

Picnic at Matlock Hall Leys Park

Tuesday, 5th August, 9.30am-11am

Support drop-in session at Heanor Infinite Wellbeing

Wednesday, 6th August, 10am-11.15am

Party at Woodville Childrens’ Centre

Thursday, 7th August, 10am-11.30am

Picnic at Buxton Pavilion Gardens

To find out more about the events and about Breastfeeding Network Derbyshire, please visit www.facebook.com/bfnderbyshire/events