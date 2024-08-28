Casino Royale cancer charity event in Disley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disley will never be the same again from 2pm on September 7, with around 40 guests dressed as Bond villains, characters and Bond girls and all for a very special guest who will be there on Buxton Old Road (opposite the turning to Mudhurst Lane) Carla, who has been struck by stage 2 lymphatic cancer in the prime of her life.

We have our very own Odd Job driving up from London as our MC and an array of Bond style games including roulette, boules, and sjoelbak plus more than £2500 of donated raffle prizes and of course fine dining Bond-style a'la carte cuisine and even our own Bond performing live singer Hayley.

None of this would have been possible without the sheer determination and organisation of our 'secret' organiser (pictured) and of course the main sponsors including Gill from Whaley Bridge garage, Tim from Riverside Engineering, Whaley Bridge, Jack and Aimee and the team from The Rams Head Pub, Disley, Di and Geoff from The White Horse Pub Disley and Mark from Naughty Dog Creative Framing in Disley.

I am your organiser.

So, if you happen to be passing and see Ernst Blofeld, or Rosa Klebb, or even James Bond himself, then come and support us with a donation and a chance to win some of the most unique Bond prizes.

You cannot miss the location as there will be a green Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT sports car (very similar to the one used by Roger Moore in Octopussy)