Camp Digital 2024 returns with the latest insights in digital, design and inclusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Building on the success of previous years, Camp Digital 2024 will bring together the design, digital, and user experience (UX) communities to share ground-breaking ideas and best practice, as well as address the pressing challenges facing the digital community.

Camp Digital has been held annually since 2012, attracting professionals from the creative and tech industries for keynote presentations, panel discussions, lightning talks, and interactive workshops, covering topics ranging from inclusive design practices to the ethical implications of AI and other emerging technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keynote speakers for Camp Digital 2024 include Lou Downe, former Head of Design for the UK Government and Founder of the School of Good Services, opening the event with a talk on "Bad Services – Why Services Fail and What We Can Do to Make Them Work." Julian Thompson, Founder and Design Director of Rooted, will explore race and power in the design of inclusive, technological futures.

Camp Digital

Additional speakers include Michael Gillet from Microsoft, Pritesh Mistry from The King’s Fund, Sarah Drummond from the School of Good Services and Shaun Conner from Government Digital Service.

Shaun Gomm, organiser of Camp Digital and commercial director at Nexer Digital, said: “Digital services shape the experiences of individuals from all walks of life, and it's essential that, as digital and design professionals, we develop services that reflect the diverse needs and perspectives of their users. Camp Digital is crucial in supporting this philosophy by providing a platform for professionals to gather to exchange insights, explore best practices, and deepen their understanding of inclusive design and tech. By bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds and facilitating discussions on topics such as accessibility, neurodiversity, representation, and equity, Camp Digital empowers professionals to create services and use technology that helps people to live and work better.”

Camp Digital 2024 will take place on Wednesday 8th May at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester from 9 am to 5.30 pm, in addition to being accessible via livestream. Conference tickets are £200 + VAT, with live stream tickets costing £50 + VAT.