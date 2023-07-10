News you can trust since 1852
Buxton's Three's Company celebrate 20 years with free radio recording

Buxton’s Threes Company are returning for a one off performance to celebrate 20 years since their first-ever show at the Buxton Fringe.
By Tom CrawshawContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

The three-man, award-winning, Buxton-born theatre company are recording an episode from series two of their comedy podcast, in front of a live Buxton Fringe audience on Sunday 16 July. It’s all happening at Underground at the Old Clubhouse at 7.15pm – and it’s completely free for anyone to attend.

They will be joined on stage by their special guest Rob Rouse, actor, comedian and start of the BBC’s Upstart Crow.

Three's Company's Adventure Department sees a struggling theatre company embark on a series of adventures, in order to save the world and also pay their rent - and in a different genre each episode! You can catch up on Series 1 (and the two Christmas specials) from AdventureDepartment.uk (or wherever you get your podcasts).

Three's Company's Adventure Department. Image: Yaz Al-ShaaterThree's Company's Adventure Department. Image: Yaz Al-Shaater
Three's Company's Adventure Department. Image: Yaz Al-Shaater
Yaz Al-Shaater, Tom Crawshaw and Michael Grady-Hall have known each other since primary school in Buxton. All three attended Buxton Community School, REC Theatre Company and Buxton Drama League, and staged their first production as Three’s Company at the Old Clubhouse in 2003. They’ve since produced 20 other Buxton Fringe shows, as well as sell-out runs in London, Edinburgh and across the UK.

Michael said “Buxton is where we grew up, it’s where we met, it’s where we have had the chance to experiment and grow as makers of theatre. And it feels like we couldn’t not celebrate 20 years without coming home to do something.”

To reserve your place, email [email protected] Or just turn up to the Old Clubhouse, 7:15pm on Sunday, 16 July.

