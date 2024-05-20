Buxton teachers to connect history and community in heritage event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is set to host an inspiring event for teachers at the historic Pump Room aiming to enrich local history and geography teaching through the experiences of Derbyshire primary school educators, supported by Historic England's Heritage Schools Programme. The event promises a platform for teachers to network, exchange ideas, and receive ready-to-use resources to enhance their classroom experience.

The session will feature talks by Derbyshire primary school teachers who have successfully integrated local history into their curriculum with the support of Historic England’s Heritage Schools Programme. Attendees will gain insights into practical activities that can bolster students' research skills, ignite a passion for history, and foster a deeper connection with their local community.

In addition to the educational talks, the event offers a chance for one lucky attendee to win a free class visit to the Buxton Crescent Experience, valued at up to £150. The visit aims to provide students with an immersive historical outing that complements their classroom learning.

Participants will also learn about the various support and workshops available to schools from Buxton’s heritage organisations and Heritage Schools. The event will highlight Buxton's rich historical tapestry, showcasing its potential as a resource for exploring different historical periods and their relation to national events.

Speakers include Sophie Wetton from Harpur Hill Primary School, Ismail Dale from Historic England’s Heritage Schools programme, Netta Christie from Discover Buxton, Frag Last from the Buxton Civic Association, and Louise Brooks and Katie Potter from the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust.

This event is not just an opportunity to gather fresh teaching ideas but also a chance to meet peers, share experiences, and connect with heritage providers. Set against the backdrop of Buxton’s Victorian Pump Room, the event also offers delightful refreshments and a goody bag from the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust for each teacher in attendance.

Educators are encouraged to mark their calendars for this enriching experience that promises to be as informative as it is engaging. The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is excited to welcome teachers to what is anticipated to be a memorable and valuable event for all involved.

11th June 20244.30pm-6.00pm