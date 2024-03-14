Buxton Soul Club charity all-dayer in aid of The Forces Manor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five local DJ's and soul fanatics will be running a Charity All Dayer at the Red Willow, 1 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, SK17 6AT.

The event will run from 1-9pm on Sunday, 21st April and entry is free.

There will also be a charity raffle held on the day all in aid of The Forces Manor.

Dj's Steve Neal and Tim Blowers at The Red Willow

'Forces Manor' is a new Tri-services facility with accommodation for members of the British armed forces, Veterans and their families based in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore. The Forces Manor is a not for profit facility that can be used in a variety of ways from being a base centre for adventure training to over night stays or a week long holiday. Details are available at forcesmanor.com

The event will be playing Northern Soul, Motown, Modern Soul, rare and unreleased soul tracks and some Jazz-Funk throughout the day.

There will be homemade cakes for sale on the day, all proceeds will go towards the Charity

Any donations on the day will be appreciated no matter how small.