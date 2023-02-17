Devonshire Place, a Retirement Living Plus development by McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, will host the ‘Flipping Challenge’ event from 2pm to 4pm.

The event will challenge entrants to see how many pancakes they can toss in just 60 seconds, with the top three each winning a sumptuous lunch in the on-site bistro.

The Shrove Tuesday celebration at the Station Road development is one of a regular series of events held by McCarthy Stone, which are aimed at bringing together homeowners, family and friends, and the wider Buxton community.

Devonshire Place, Buxton

Visitors at the event will also be able to take a tour of the development and discover more about the unique retirement lifestyle on offer at Devonshire Place, where half of the 70-luxury apartment have already been snapped up.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “As a community, Devonshire Place is going from strength to strength and this latest event will further cement the strong bonds which have already sprung up between the homeowners here and the wider community of Buxton. We look forward to welcoming family, friends and other retirees keen to discover more about what’s on offer here – and, of course, to seeing who the champion is in our competition!”

Exclusively designed for the over-70s, Devonshire Place offers retirees the opportunity to continue living their independent lifestyle to the full within a vibrant and social community. Homeowners at Devonshire Place enjoy a unique brand of retirement living, pairing top-quality homes with enviable on-site facilities, all aimed at ensuring maximum independence in their golden years with tailored support packages available.