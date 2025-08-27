Buxton Opera House welcomes a weekend of music treats

Image: David J King

Music fans are in for a treat this weekend as Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre host a line-up of tribute acts and classical performances.

The weekend kicks off on Friday 29 August with TheSpice Girls Experience - The Party, a show dedicated to the hits of the iconic girl group. Chosen by Adele to be the opening act for her Summer 2024 Munich residency, the girls come armed with a live band, impressive vocals, and authentic costumes, ready to recreate the fun of a Spice Girls concert.

On Saturday, the stage will be filled with the sounds of Very Santana, a tribute band that takes audiences on a "musical time travel experience" through the guitar melodies and songs of Carlos Santana. The show covers his entire musical legacy, from classics like 'Black Magic Woman' to later hits such as 'Smooth'.

Sunday offers a musical double header. The afternoon begins with a classical performance in the Pavilion Arts Centre by the Buxton Fringe winners the Keld Ensemble, celebrating its 15th year. The concert, conducted by Neil Carlson, will feature Bach's double violin concerto and Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence.

Closing out the weekend on Sunday evening is T.Rextasy, the world's only official live tribute band to Marc Bolan & T.Rex. Endorsed by Bolan's family and former band members, T.Rextasy promises to transport fans back to the 1970s with hits like 'Love to Boogie' and '20th Century Boy'.