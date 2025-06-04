Buxton Opera House partners with Buxton Civic Association for a second project this summer!

Following on from Leave No Trace last year, their first collaborative project, Buxton Opera House and Buxton Civic Association join forces once more to present Outdoor Opera House, a brand-new and exciting outdoor programme of free events for the local community to get involved with in the upcoming summer season.

The project aims to provide a vibrant selection of activities for all ages, to inspire creativity and increase wellbeing and nature connectedness. The programme consists of physical theatre and drama workshops, movement and outdoor yoga sessions in Grin Low woods and local outdoor spaces, singing sessions in Poole’s Cavern, arts and crafts workshops, creative writing sessions, a film-making workshop and more. Full programme now available to browse on the Buxton Opera House website.

Commissioned by Buxton Opera House and Buxton Civic Association, the sessions will be run by an array of local, arts organisations and individuals, including Colour the Clouds Theatre Company, who have previously worked with organisations such as The Lowry theatre and the University of Salford. Fly Girl Films have directed countless short films, campaign and social media films and music videos, and their film-making workshop will give participants the opportunity to see their own short film come to life from script to screen.

“After the success of Leave No Trace in 2024, we are excited to partner with Buxton Civic Association again to create a new 4-day festival in August. Outdoor Opera House has been curated to break down the barriers of traditional art spaces, improve wellbeing and encourage creativity through access to the natural environment and connection to nature.”

Leave No Trace, 2024

- Kerry Allsop, Creative Learning Director at Buxton Opera House

The second project between the two organisations has been inspired by the array of positive feedback from 2024’s Leave No Trace, which participants described as “an inspiring project”, with some community members commenting that they found it “very healing” and expressing a keen interest to get involved in more theatre projects at Buxton Opera House.

A range of participants from the local community took part in the project, including the Youth Dance Company, an adult performance group and featured handwritten poems from students at local primary schools. When asked about their favourite parts of the project, participants mentioned “being able to expand your imagination and creativity and confidence.”

One cast member asserted, “I liked the translation of the movement in nature into our movement.” Audience members also described the promenade performance as ‘spellbinding’, ‘thought-provoking’ and ‘inspired’.

Leave No Trace, 2024

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Buxton Opera House once again for the Outdoor Opera House project. It is a fantastic opportunity for both our charities to reach new audiences, celebrate our community work and shine a light on the importance of Buxton’s green and natural spaces - particularly Poole’s Cavern and Buxton Country Park."

- Dave Green, CEO, Buxton Civic Association

A special thank you to Buxton Civic Association for their partnership, support and expertise throughout the project. We would also like to extend our thanks to Arts Council England for their ongoing support and the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their contribution.

Listings

Outdoor Opera House, 2025

Fri 1 – Mon 4 August 2025

Full programme of events available to browse and book now at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or contact our box office on 01298 72190.

For more information, and to discuss editorial opportunities please contact Chloe Bland at [email protected] or call01298 72266.