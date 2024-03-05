Buxton Mountain Rescue postal/online charity quiz
People are being urged to put their knowledge to the test and help raise funds for the Buxton Mountain Rescue team.
A new fundraising postal quiz has been compiled, with entries invited from far and wide.
This year's quiz is significant as it celebrates the team’s 60th Anniversary and closes on 31st October 2024. It is available now by sending an SAE and cheque for £1 made payable to 'Mrs G. Halliday' to ‘Lorien’, Main Road, Stickney, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE22 8AG. To save on high postal charges you can send the fee along with an email address and the quiz will be emailed to you. It is also available by using PayPal using the link https://tinyurl.com/4j63d3k7 which will cost £1.40p and includes their admin fees.
Full details are on the Buxton Mountain Rescue site: http://www.buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk/ &
The last quiz raised £355 and included extra donations, which were handed over to the Mountain Rescue team. The two prize winners came from Durham and Aberdeenshire who each received £10 & £5 respectively.