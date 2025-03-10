Buxton & Leek College open day: Secure your future this Mother's Day in Derbyshire and Staffordshire

The best gift you can give your mum this Mother’s Day is securing your future with a place at Buxton & Leek College, and luckily for you, they’re opening their doors to prospective learners on Saturday 29th March from 10am – 1pm.

Take a look around the Leek and Buxton campuses, exploring all they have to offer, including a variety of industry-standard facilities to get you career-ready, and speak to tutors about their wealth of industry experience.

Take the time to have a go at the fun tasks set by curriculum staff and start to imagine what life will be like studying at BLC.

Whether you’re keen to launch your career in hospitality in our award-winning commercial bistro, Harpurs, your hair and beauty career in one of our salons or enhance your creativity at our prestigious Leek School of Art there’s a place for you to thrive at Buxton & Leek College.

As well as full-time study programmes, the College boasts an impressive catalogue of apprenticeship opportunities from levels two to seven. Apprenticeships at BLC have seen incredible growth over the last year with a 26% increase in apprenticeship starts. This growth reflects the increasing demand for high-quality apprenticeship programmes, the strength of their employer partnerships, and the dedication of their teaching and support teams.

Ultimately though, these figures mean that more learners are gaining industry-relevant skills, there’s stronger employer collaboration to bridge the skills gap, and the opportunities for career progression and workforce development are always expanding.

Grab a free tea or coffee before you start, and then enjoy your day at Buxton & Leek College!

You can register to attend a Buxton & Leek College Open Event at blc.ac.uk