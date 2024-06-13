Buxton Ladies looking for new players 24-25
Buxton Ladies - DGLL Div 2 Champions on the hunt for new unattached players to welcome in the 24-25 season.
A successful and well established ladies team located in Buxton, Derbyshire are looking to add players for the 24/25 season as they move into DGLL Division 1 after winning the league title by going undefeated all season in DGLL Division 2.
If you're looking for a new challenge and the chance to be part of a friendly, fun team, feel free to message any of our social media pages for more information.
Instagram - buxtonladiesfc
Facebook - Buxton Ladies FC
All abilities welcome.