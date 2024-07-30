Buxton International Festival celebrates unprecedented year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buxton International Festival announces big plans for 2025 (10-27 July)

Buxton International Festival (BIF) is celebrating an unprecedented year with more than 32,000 tickets sold across its 170 events. The festival’s five new opera productions, the jazz programme and its world-class line-up of concerts and book events boasted five-star reviews, venue sell-outs and audience praise across the board.

Commenting, CEO Michael Williams said: “There has never been a more important time to celebrate culture, to support our young rising stars and to strengthen ties with arts organisations across the UK and beyond. BIF is leading the way in staging ground-breaking, accessible events for everyone to enjoy as well as giving a world-class platform for musicians, creatives and authors. There is much to feel proud about following this year’s festival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the back of this summer’s success, BIF is delighted to announce its plans for 2025. The festival will be held between 10 and 27 July 2025.

Haydn's La Canterina

Highlights include:

• Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet, conducted by Adrian Kelly with the Opera North Orchestra;

• Opera Zuid’s production of Mozart’s The Impresario;

• Opera Shorts – a brand new initiative featuring four new 20-minute opera commissions, written by emerging talent;

• 19 jazz events;

• 33 book talks.

Commenting, Adrian Kelly, Buxton’s artistic director said: “With the festival’s popularity on the climb, we are very excited to announce our plans for 2025 which build on our commitments and ambitions for the future, with artistic quality at the heart of all we do.”