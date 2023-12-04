Buxton International Festival (4-21 July 2024) launches first wave of tickets
Buxton Debut for Carlos Acosta
Carlos Acosta brings his highly acclaimed show, ‘On Before’, to Buxton Opera House on Saturday, 20 and Sunday, 21 July 2024 at 7.30pm as part of an international tour presented by Norwich Theatre and Valid Productions.
The intensely personal evening of dance is created, directed and performed by the legendary Cuban dancer and features fellow dancer Laura Rodriguez plus choreography by world renowned artists including Russell Maliphant, Kim Brandstrup and Will Tuckett, alongside Acosta’s choreography.
Tickets cost £20 - £60.
Jazz Weekender Packages
Buxton’s Jazz Weekender Packages - Buxton’s all-day jazz “passes”, including traditional, contemporary, New Orleans, gospel and Afro-jazz - have proved hugely popular over the last two years. There are two discounted packages available on 5 December:
Jazz Weekender Plus: tickets include all jazz events from Thursday 4 July – Monday, 8 July, plus stall seats at Peter Brook’s La tragédie de Carmen in Buxton Opera House. Tickets cost £209.
Jazz Weekender tickets include all jazz events from Saturday, 6 July – Monday, 8 July. Tickets cost £160.
Gigs take place at Jazz at The Palace Hotel, Buxton Opera House and the Pavilion Arts Centre. Stars include:
· Ian Shaw, 4 July
· Emily Brown Quartet, 5 July
· Hot Jazz Trio, 6 July
· Zoe Rahman Octet, 7 July
· An evening with New Orleans clarinettist Adrian Cox playing alongside a string quartet led by Gabriella Swallow and guest singer, Tommy Blaze (from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing) on 8 July.
Box Office: Tel: 01298 72190
Festival Timeline: The full programme and festival brochure will be issued on Monday 26 February, with Priority Booking opening on 5 March and Public Booking on 2 April 2024.