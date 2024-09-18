Buxton Georgian Festival 2024
This year's festival, organised by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, promises an exciting array of talks, demonstrations, and activities, all culminating in the elegant Regency Ball.
Festival Highlights:
Talks by Dr. Richard Gaunt and Dr. Peter Collinge:Dr. Gaunt will explore the "Golden Age of Caricature" in an illustrated talk, focusing on the biting, bawdy, and satirical works of Georgian-era caricaturists. He will spotlight key themes and artists, such as Hogarth, Gillray, and Cruikshank.Dr. Collinge will guide attendees through "Country House Visiting in the Georgian Era," offering a lively look at the joys and pitfalls of touring grand homes. Drawing from letters, journals, and guidebooks of the time, his talk brings to life the experiences, encounters, and reactions of those visiting the most opulent estates.
Fashion Talk by Gabby Monet:Gabby Monet will introduce the fashion, accessories, and styling of the Georgian and Regency periods, providing a fascinating glimpse into the trends of the era.
Throughout the week, the Pump Room will showcase authentic Georgian costumes curated by Notty Hornblower from the Hope House Costume Museum. Visitors can also participate in creative workshops:
- Georgian Embroidery with Abigail Rose
- Floral Headdress Making with Jane Walton, where participants will craft stunning Regency-inspired floral pieces.
On Friday evening, step back in time and dress in your finest 18th-century attire for an evening of gambling with Dr. Helen Davidge, Director of Georgettes of Oxford. Try your hand at popular Georgian card games and wager chocolate coins in this immersive experience—fortunes may be won or lost!
During the weekend, engage with living historians and enjoy demonstrations, plus a historical costume market on Saturday.
Discover Buxton will offer character-led guided walks, bringing history to life with local performances by figures like Georgian poet Anna Seward and Regency entrepreneur Anne Lister. Listen to them share stories of their visits to Buxton.
The grand finale on Saturday night is the Regency Ball, where guests can dance the night away to fabulous music with dance calling by the Pemberley Players. Don't miss this chance to step into the past and celebrate in true Georgian style!
Limited tickets are available via the Buxton Pump Room or the Buxton Crescenth Heritage Trusts website What's On » Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust (buxtoncrescentexperience.com)
All events supports the charitable activities of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and its charitable activities throughout the local area.
