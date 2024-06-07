Buxton Fringe: ‘Piccadilly’ - "An absolute gem of a show. Don't miss it."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Step back to the 1920s and experience the magic of cinema as it used to be! Brief Encounter Duo are delighted to present the silent film ‘Piccadilly’ with live music in Buxton Festival Fringe.

Screen goddess Anna May Wong sizzles as Shosho, a scullery maid who rises to stardom in the glitzy Piccadilly nightclub in London. This leads to a strange tale of jealousy, betrayal, forbidden love and a mysterious murder.

This classic British film was a rare success on both sides of the Atlantic despite the advent of ‘Talkies’ two years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris and Veronica Perrin are following in the footsteps of Chris’s grandparents who accompanied silent films in the 1920s. Using nine different instruments, the duo play vintage jazz and silent film music complementing the unfolding drama. Expect to hear at least one instrument you’ve never heard before!

Brief Encounter Duo in action

This unique show has received wonderful reviews which can be viewed along with other information about the film on the website briefencounterduosilentfilms.co.uk

Silent film Piccadilly with live music by Brief Encounter Duo.

Thursday 18th and Friday 19th July at 7pm in the Lee Wood Hotel (Pendennis 1).