Buxton Fringe announces Springboard line-up

Buxton Fringe has announced an exciting entertainment line-up for Springboard, its spring-themed party at the Green Man Gallery on Saturday March 30th.

Comedian Henry Churniavsky will be offering a sneak preview of his Fringe show Henry - The Grandfather & Godfather of Jewish Comedy whilst musical offerings come from folk star Chris Milner, singer and guitarist Charlie Moritz, and lover of Americana story songs, Danielle Banks.

The open-to-all party takes place on Easter Saturday from 7 to 9pm at one of the Fringe’s key managed venues, Buxton’s Green Man Gallery. Food and drink will be provided (cash donations welcome) and there will be plenty of opportunity for performers, audience members, Fringe Friends, supporters and volunteers to mingle and chat.

Performers, Green Man's Caroline Small and Fringe team members at 2023's Springboard

The event also offers a chance to become a Fringe Friend with 10 per cent off tickets and merchandise including the Fringe’s brand new orange umbrellas, which normally retail for £20 and will be on sale alongside tote bags and T shirts - cash payment only. Meanwhile anyone wanting to take part in the Fringe’s popular floral Hot Spot scheme can pick up a free seed starter packet.

In honour of the changing season, the Green Man stage will be decorated with orange flowers and the performers have been invited to incorporate the theme of spring into their acts. The gallery will also be showcasing its new Spring Gathering exhibition.

Says Fringe Marketing Officer, Stephanie Billen: “We have over one-hundred entries already and are expecting many more, especially now that managed venue Underground has announced its new location in The Springs shopping centre. Our free Springboard event is a great way for people to get a flavour of some of the brilliant shows on offer in July. Things are about to hot up so it is a great time for people to hear updates from our performers, meet the Fringe team and get involved behind the scenes.”

