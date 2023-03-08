The exhibition entitled ‘The Impact of Digital Technology Across the World and Across Society’ by Simon Rogerson is on view until the end of March at The Greenman Gallery, Buxton . It is a must for budding computer scientists, enthusiasts and anyone who has concerns and curiosity about this subject.

This amazing exhibition is a pictorial representation of the impact digital technology may have on our everyday lives.Simon shares his deepest and academic insights with us to bring our attention to the benefits and pitfalls of an all too fast-growing technology that we use in our everyday lives. He provides a step-by-step guide to help the layperson to get to grips with the ideology behind the content of his exhibition.