Buxton Drama League's Goldilocks and the Three Bears offers far more than the "bear" necessities

Buxton Drama League has been attracting full houses for its latest panto, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and it is not hard to see why.

A delightful performance imaginatively directed and choreographed by Jayne Fanthorpe Walker begins with a spirited ensemble rendition of Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later than You Think) offering smiling faces, well-rehearsed moves and real energy from the outset.

Beautiful sets designed by Sarah Fanthorpe-Smith invite us into a woodland world where the villagers’ peaceful co-existence with bears is threatened by a malevolent Queen Bee (charismatic Emma Taylor-Large) who is plotting to control the animals with hypno-honey, then sit back as they drive the humans out of the forest. Blundering into all this is blue-haired panto dame Auntie Septic (dry-witted regular, Peter Stubbington), her gormless son, Ray (a hilarious turn from Will Clay), and feisty Goldilocks (Isabella Cox), who just happens to find herself wandering into a cottage inhabited by three bears…

Will Clay as Ray and Peter Stubbington as Auntie Septic

This imaginative take on the Goldilocks fairy tale is funny and refreshing complete with danger-filled teddy bears’ picnic and a not too saccharine love story for Goldilocks. The meet-cute in which Dick Whittington wannabe, Tomtom (Henry Hazelhurst), can’t take his eyes off a similarly bedazzled Goldi is one of the panto’s funniest scenes as we watch a local woodsman going to ever more drastic lengths to break the spell…

Spirited music and inventive sound effects come from a live band under musical director Fred Rolland and it is great to hear some really strong singing voices with Mummy Bear’s Maria Dunford particularly standing out.

One of the League’s best pantos, this production really does touch all the bases with fantastic costumes and no weak links among the hard-working performers. Regular panto-goers will notice familiar faces but also new ones including some very talented youngsters, all of which bodes well for the enduring success of this much-appreciated Buxton tradition.