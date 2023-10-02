Buxton Drama League returns with tragi-comic classic

This November, Buxton Drama League returns to the Pavilion Arts Centre with one of the most celebrated plays of all time, Uncle Vanya.

Uncle Vanya, written by Anton Chekhov, tells the story of a family in crisis.

For the last 20 years, Vanya has run the country estate of his brother-in-law, Serebryakov, an eminent professor, allowing him to live a comfortable life in the city.

When Serebryakov decides to come and stay at the estate, along with his beautiful young wife, it throws the household into disarray as long held resentments and desires come to the surface.

The cast of Buxton Drama League's Uncle Vanya

Director Robbie Carnegie says: 'Chekhov's plays are so fantastic, because they bring us characters that we can all recognise, even though they were written over a century ago.

"He brings out all the comedy and tragedy of being human, all the desires and ambitions we all have, and also all the frustrations and joys of family life.'

This timeless drama is made even more appealing to today's audiences by Conor McPherson's translation, containing witty, clever dialogue that sounds bang up-to-date, something emphasised in this production which will be set in modern dress.

Robbie continues: 'The cast is a fantastic mixture of local actors of all ages, both highly experienced and new to acting, who are bringing great energy to these fantastic parts.'

Graham Winter as Uncle Vanya

