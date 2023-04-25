Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit is one of the most famous British comedies of the 20th century. Charles Condomine, a successful author, and his wife, Ruth, decide to hold a séance featuring eccentric local medium Madame Arcati as research for his latest book. However, the evening brings more surprises than expected, as it causes the return of Charles’ deceased first wife, Elvira, intent on reclaiming her place in Charles’ affections ...

Jayne Marling, chair of Buxton Drama League, said: “We live in trying times, and Blithe Spirit is the perfect piece of escapism for all ages. Noël Coward’s witty dialogue is legendary, and this story is delightful for all ages. If you don’t know the play, imagine a cross between TV’s Downton Abbey and Ghosts and you get some idea of what it’s like!”

The play features Tim Warburton as Charles, Maria Carnegie (well known for her appearances in The Shakespeare Jukebox) as Ruth and award-winning local actress Sara Gray as Elvira, with Di Gordon in the iconic role of Madame Arcati.

The cast of Buxton Drama League's Blithe Spirit

Jayne continues: “The cast is having a great time with this fantastic script, and director Martin Beard has many tricks up his sleeve to carry off the plays climactic special effects!”

Blithe Spirit runs at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre from 18 to 20 May at 7.30pm and tickets are on sale now from the Buxton Opera House Box Office on 01298 72190 or online at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/blithe-spirit.

A 1945 film of the play was directed by David Lean, and starred two of the principals from the original stage production reprising their roles: Kay Hammond as Elvira and Margaret Rutherford as Madame Arcati, with a 2020 version casting Judi Dench as Madam Arcati

For more information, go to the Buxton Drama League website, where you can also find details of how to join the group. On Wednesday 24 and Friday 26 May, BDL will be holding auditions for its next production, Uncle Vanya, and all are welcome to come along. For more information go to buxtondramaleague.co.uk/news