Buxton Drama League presents feelgood comedy of female friendship
Work, love and life are just one long, hard slog for the fish-filleting foursome Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda. But their fortunes are set to change when Linda finds tickets to Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot the year it relocated to York. Out go the hairnets, overalls and wellies as the four ditch work, do themselves up to the nines and head off to the races for a drink, a flirt and a flutter. If their luck holds, they could hit the jackpot – and more besides …
Director Eleanor Hibbert says, ‘Ladies’ Day is such a gorgeous play, full of laughter and tears which I know audiences will love. The characters of Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda are so recognizable as people we all know, and I know the people of Buxton will take them to their hearts and join in their hopes and dreams.’
Eleanor adds, ‘Our heroines in Ladies’ Day are played by Jennie Gill, Karen Davies, Laura Foulkes and Toni Saxton, who have already developed a strong bond behind the scenes, which is carrying over on stage. Dan Large and Graham Winter play all the men in the play, including an oily TV racing pundit and a disillusioned Irish jockey, and it’s great fun to see their characters develop.’
Buxton audiences will have the chance to take Ladies’ Day to their hearts when it is performed at the Pavilion Arts Centre from Thursday 16 to Saturday 18 May 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now from Buxton Opera House on 01298 72190 or at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/ladies-day