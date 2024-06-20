Buxton Crescent partners with Asmodee for Bridgerton inspired Regency Afternoon Tea
The Buxton Crescent Regency Afternoon Tea will offera selection of delicious savoury and sweet treats freshly made by Buxton Crescent’s expert pastry chef, along with Prosecco or a selection of Laurent Perrier Champagnes. Afternoon Tea is served in the Grade I hotel’s elegant lounge, overlooking Buxton’s sloping hills and sweeping crescent exterior.
In addition, Buxton Crescent is offering a free Bridgerton: Love Letter card game (worth £14.99) to play and take home for the first 30 groups who book the Regency Afternoon Tea, x1 game per group booking. The game, supplied by Asmodee, features beloved characters from the Bridgerton series and leads players to investigate Lady Whistledown’s identity.
Afternoon Tea diners can also dust off their feathers for the new season and take on the persona of their favourite characters from the hit series whilst playing the Bridgerton: The High Society Game board game onsite, courtesy of Asmodee.
Buxton Crescent is the perfect setting to transport you to back the Georgian era. The hotel - one of the only remaining Georgian Crescent hotels in the UK, dating back to 1789 – was built so the nobility could ‘take the waters’ at the thermal mineral spring and now, decades later, many of the spa treatments are centred around water, and include CO2 infusion mineral baths and underwater jet massages. Its period features include Georgian symmetry, columns and crescents, and a fully refurbished spa with multiple pools including an indoor-outdoor rooftop pool, thermal pool, and striking Victorian baths.
Buxton’s Afternoon Tea - from just £30 pp – includes sandwiches like Honey Glazed Roast Ham with Sun Blush Tomato Mayonnaise and the Snowdonia Black Bomber Cheese with pickle relish, along with the classic Cucumber and Cream Cheese and Oak Smoked Salmon with Crème Fraiche. Sweet delights include Warm Plain or Fruit Scones with Strawberry Jam and Cornish Clotted Cream, plus an assortment of decadent cakes and a wide range of artisan teas.
